ST. ALBANS – Louis F. Poland, 63 of Avon Lake, Ohio, formerly of St. Albans, Vt., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after a heroic battle on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born May 2, 1956 in Honolulu, Hawaii to parents Earl and Ruth (nee Bouchard) Poland.
Louis was a talented and multifaceted artist as a musician, songwriter, craftsman, poet, and creator of natural jewelry and ornaments. As a sportsman, fisherman, and hunter, he was one with nature, loved all animals, and tended to his beautiful gardens every year. He loved his family, near and far, and lived a generous and honest life providing for those he loved. His fighting spirit and undying sense of humor pushed him through his last battling, yet miraculous years in this world.
He is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn (nee Armitage) of 42 years; loving children Jennifer Poland (Evan Lieberman) and Emily Poland; cherished son of Ruth Poland; son-in-law of Nevil Armitage and the late Patricia; siblings David (Lonnie) and Robert (Carmen) Poland; Brother-In-Law of Jeffery Armitage (Beth), Laura Georgantos (Mike) and Matthew Armitage (Cathi); dear friend and uncle of many.
He is preceded in death by his father Earl Poland.
Friends may call Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. for a memorial service at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.