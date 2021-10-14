ST. ALBANS – Louis E. Bates, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2021 at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center from complications due to Covid 19, despite being fully vaccinated.
Family and friends are invited to Louis’s Life Celebration graveside service on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM in the St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery in Fairfax. At the family’s request please wear a mask.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website for a full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.