ST. ALBANS — Louella M. Pouliot Desrochers a longtime area resident passed away Saturday evening, May 8th, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Linda Sweetser, with her loving family at her side.
Louella was married to Telemaque Pouliot who passed away in 1980 and Paul Desrochers who passed away in 2010.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 15th, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be in a later edition of this paper and the Heald Funeral Home website.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Assisting Louella’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.