ST. ALBANS – Lorraine M. Jerome, a lifelong area resident, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at The Villa.
Born in St. Albans on May 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert J. and Lorretta (Briere) Paquette. Lorraine was 86 years old.
Lorraine was a 1954 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and spent many years in the Dietary Department at the St. Albans Hospital. She was a longtime member of Holy Angels Parish, the Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and St. Albans Lodge # 1090, L.O.O.M. She enjoyed drawing, dancing and cooking.
Survivors include her sons, Donald G. Jerome of St. Albans and John H. Jerome and his wife, Rhonda, of Evergreen, Alabama, as well as a granddaughter, Jo Desiree.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gilbert Paquette, Jr.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
To send Lorraine’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.