HIGHGATE- Lorraine Lucienne Anna (Manchester) Raymond, age 79, passed away on Friday, May 26th, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
Born August 25, 1943, to Melvin & Cecile (Rocheleau) Manchester in Hartford, CT. The family moved to Vermont in 1945, after the war ended (mother’s home state). My elementary & high school education was at St Anne’s Academy in Swanton, then on to Notre Dame hospital School of Nursing in Manchester, NH and graduated in 1964. I retired from Nursing in 2011.
I married Timothy J. Raymond in 1979, a most clever man, he can fix anything (just ask Brodyn)! It might take him a while, because he sometimes needs to design and build a tool to accomplish the fix.
I was predeceased by my parents, stepfather George “Brad” Hill, Tim’s parents Chleele & Helen Raymond, sister-in-law, Janice (Haylette) Manchester, brother-in-law Anthony Raymond, brother-in-law John Rocheleau, and sister-in-law Carol (Raymond) Johnson, and several aunts and uncles.
Besides Tim, I am survived by our daughter Kathryn Raymond Pasquarelli (Eric); stepsons Brent Raymond and Jason Conder; grandsons Brodyn Raymond & Kevin Pasquarelli; siblings, Donald Manchester (Linda), Larry Manchester (Kristi), Anna Rocheleau, Sandi Pouliot (Bruce), and Jeffrey Hill (Sharon); siblings-in-law, Ebby Johnson, Lynn Raymond (Claire), and Terry Raymond (Shirley); godchildren, Stephanie (Pouliot) Troesser, Larry Manchester Jr., and Julie (Rocheleau) Pike.
I also have several caring nieces and nephews: Dawn, Renee, Glenn, Todd, Tina, Julie, Rob, Beth, Jennifer, Chris, Stephanie, Megan, Crystal, Andy, Sarah, Amy, Ken, Tom, Peter, Christina, Robert, Thomas, Mike & Wendy. I’m not going to list who they all belong to! I also have loving, fun cousins galore! Again, no list. I consider myself blessed to have been born to earth by my family. I also leave several former classmates and co-workers, who all became friends.
Friends and family are invited to Lorraine’s Life Celebration to include a visitation on Friday June 9th, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 with a memorial service starting at 11:00 at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
