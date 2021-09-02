Lorraine K. Martin

The family of Lorraine Kathleen Martin, age 93, announce that she passed away peacefully, August 31, 2021, in Saint Albans. She was born in St. Albans, December 16, 1927 to Filmer and Frances (Sheldon) Leadbeater. Lorraine married Peter Martin, May 1, 1948. Lorraine worked for Union Carbide first as an assembly person, then she worked as an accountant and as a supply clerk. She then retired in 1982, and went traveling with Peter throughout the country. After their travels, Lorraine became a Lister for the Town of St. Albans. In her spare time, she worked with stained glass, liked to read and travel. Every time she would travel, she would always come home with a decrepit chair to restore. She enjoyed knitting, and collecting Christmas Ornaments, Hummels, and all things Dickens. She also enjoyed watching birds and other wildlife.
She is survived by two sons, Peter Martin II of Swanton, VT and Greg Martin of St. Albans, VT and three grandchildren, Jacob Martin, Shannon Martin, and Peter Martin III.
She is preceded in death by her husband Peter, ten siblings, Harley Leadbeater, Whorel Leadbeater, Beatrice Girard, Filmer Leadbeater, Arnold Leadbeater, Thelma Reim, John Leadbeater, Constance Leadbeater, Melody Wells, and Robert Leadbeater.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 10th, 2021 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Church. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive condolences in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., on Thursday, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the American Breast Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Lorraine may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
