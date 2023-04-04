Saint Albans - Lorraine E. Jean a resident of this area for several years passed away Friday, March 24th, 2023, at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairfax Street, St. Albans.
Honored to be providing services for Lorraine Jean is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.