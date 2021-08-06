Loving Mother, Artist & Friend
Middlebury, CT -Lorraine C. Hislop passed away with her family by her side on August 4, 2021 at the Middlebury Convalescent Home in Middlebury CT. She is survived by her children Rex Norton and his wife Allie, Roxie Mulhall and her husband David and Rita Norton and her husband Jay Farmwald. She leaves behind cherished grandchildren Rebecca Kurz, Victor Norton, Alejandra Walker, McKenzie Mulhall, Wilton Farmwald, and several great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her cousin Pat Corbin, sister-in-law Sylvia Corbin and her children Bret Corbin, Sherry Corbin, Valerie Corbin and by her dear friend, co-worker and fellow artist of 50+ years Meta Strick.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents Horace W. Corbin Sr. and Ruth T. Corbin (nee Crowe), her husband of 44 years, Assistant Judge Frederick J. Hislop, and her brother Horace W. Corbin Jr.
Lorraine was born on April 13, 1932 in White Plains, NY. She was a longtime resident of the Lake Champlain Islands in Vermont having grown up in South Hero (Corbin Point), and spent most of her adult life in Grand Isle. After high school her adventurous nature took her to the University of New Mexico where she obtained a degree in Fine Arts. While in college she purchased her beloved horse Lippitt Bob Bundy (a.k.a. BB) from the Vermont Morgan Horse Farm and single handedly trailered him to NM before the availability of the Interstate system. Upon graduating, she lived on a ranch in NM where she lassoed her dream of riding and working with horses. She returned to Vermont to raise her family where she held a variety of jobs including lead instructor at a riding stable, reporter for the Burlington Free Press and eventually found her niche as a social worker for the state of Vermont for 22 years culminating as a supervisor of important programs. She married Fred in 1966 and together they created Hislop’s Landing (a.k.a Cozy Cottages) which they operated until they retired in 2003. Lorraine transitioned easily to urban living and socialization in Essex Junction and Shelburne before moving to Connecticut in 2015 to be closer to her daughter Roxie.
In addition to horses, Lorraine enjoyed a lifelong passion for art. She was an active participant in regional craft fairs providing her varied array of unique and quirky creations. She received awards and recognition from many art competitions and exhibits. Her art was shared with family and friends and is displayed across the United States from Vermont to Alaska. Her other passions included volunteer work at Contentment Farms horse stable and the Essex Junction library. She enjoyed gardening, reading science fiction, and at the age of 71, became a dedicated “gym rat”. Lorraine’s rose gardens were her pride and joy and the back drop for countless family photographs, a tradition carried on by her children where ever they roamed.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Middlebury Convalescent Home for the care and compassion they provided Lorraine for the past 4 years.
The family received friends at Murphy Funeral Home in Waterbury, CT on Sunday August 8, 2021. There will be a memorial service in Vermont scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Artist In Residence Gallery, PO Box 1033, St. Albans, VT 05478. http://www.artistinresidencegallery.org/
Visit www.murphyfuneralhomect.com to send an online condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.