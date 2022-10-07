Lorraine B. Lanoue

On Monday, October 3, our incredible mom, Lorraine Bouthillier Lanoue, passed away peacefully in Greenville, SC at the age of 94. Lorraine was born in Leominster, MA, on December 11, 1927 to Edward and Marion (Charland) Bouthillier. On June 20, 1947 she married Roger R. Lanoue where together they raised one daughter, Susan, and two sons, Peter and Philip.
Mom lived her passions through her family, decorating her store and home, and working in the clothing industry. She started her career at William Doolin on main street in St. Albans leading the sportsware department. After many years she decided to step back from work which lasted less than a month. With her vision, she soon created and opened her own clothing boutique, Lorraine’s on Main Street.
Over the many years as the owner of Lorraine’s we saw her excitement and attention to detail every day but no more so than during the holidays of Christmas, the Maple Festival and the Fourth of July. After serving the retail community for many years, she retired from Lorraine’s in 2007. However, she continued her creativity through gardening while always being ready to play a game of cards with her bridge club and with her grandchildren. Also, her community engagement continued through her membership of the Holy Angels Church, and as a member of the St. Albans Rotary Club.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, and our father Roger Lanoue, her brother Emery Bouthillier, and sister Claire Law. She is survived by three children, Susan L. Milstein (Fred) of Los Angeles, CA, Peter R. Lanoue (Connie Gould) of Cabot, VT, and Philip D. Lanoue (Vickie) of Greenville, SC; five grandchildren, Jaime Lanoue, Ryan Lanoue, Joslyn DiPilato; Brendon Lanoue, and Molly Milstein; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Pryme of Saint Albans, VT.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 4 to 6. Private interment will be in the Lanoue family plot, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give to a family in need or a charity of your choice in our mom’s memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.