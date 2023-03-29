Lorraine A. Jean

Saint Albans - Lorraine E. Jean a resident of this area for several years passed away Friday, March 24th, 2023, at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
Born in Quebec City on September 17th, 1948, the daughter of the late Louis and Mathilda (Aubin) Jean.
Lorraine was 74 years old.
Lorraine was educated in New York and graduated from Mary Immaculate School and State University of New York and was an accomplished artist and writer and an avid doll maker.
CRY
A talent hidden, but not for long.
Soon it will burst forth, on a different stage.
And angels will marvel, at the beauty displayed.
God sometimes hides marvels, which lie beneath the surface.
For two years your body, lay encased in its own prison.
Unable to take brush to canvas, or write the stories you left unfinished.
But now rejoice, you are free. And God has called you to
The Gates of Heaven and beyond.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, May 5th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairfax Street, St. Albans.
Honored to be provided services for Lorraine Jean is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
