FRANKLIN - Loren “Chubby” Lothian, age 83, passed away on February 19, 2023 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in Franklin on September 25, 1939 to the late Earl and Catherine (Tittemore) Lothian.
Chubby graduated from Franklin High School and went into the United States Marine Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1961. He worked at Dick Wright Ford and then worked at IBM for 28 years. He married Charlotte Machia on March 25, 1961 and retired in 1992 to care for Charlotte. Chubby was a hard worker, he enjoyed gardening and mowing the lawn. Chubby also enjoyed long rides with Ann and helping Kevin at the shop.
He is survived by his loving and caring companion Ann Clark, his sons and their wives Kevin and Darla Lothian, Kyle and Jane Lothian, his daughters Cathy and her husband Bernie Blouin, Candy Lothian, Kelly and her husband Stacy Bushey; grandchildren, Trevor, Dustin, Kylee, Cody, Chad, Taylor, Ryan, Rachel, Jade and Arica, 12 great-grandchildren, two sisters Beverly Cyr and Sandy Benjamin; Ann’s daughters Debbie Boucher (Denis), Pam Toof (Joel), son Mark Toof as well as many nieces and nephews and his special canine friend Lucy.
In addition to his parents, Chubby was predeceased by his wife Charlotte Lothian; ten brothers and one sister.
In keeping with Chubby’s wishes, there will be no public services. Interment will be held in the Franklin Village Cemetery.
To view Chubby’s full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories visit www.gossfs.com
