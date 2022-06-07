Saint Albans – Loisanne Stanley Underwood, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, June 3rd, 2022, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her family at her side.
Born at an earlier time in Brattleboro, Vermont, daughter of O. Leland and Marjorie Stanley, she was raised in Richford where she enjoyed friends, family, and horses while growing up at Lawnacres Jersey farm. On August 30th, 1953, she married Douglas H. Underwood, who predeceased her on January 28th, 2015. Together in St. Albans, they lived, worked and raised a family.
Loisanne is survived by her 2 sons, Michael S. Underwood of Enosburg Falls, and Mark D. Underwood and his wife, Victoria Arango, of Shrub Oak, New York.
At her request there will be no services. The family requests only that thoughts and prayers be extended to their own parents and children.
Honored to be serving the Underwood family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.