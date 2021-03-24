Lois M. Kask

Lois Margarete Kask, 85, of Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Benedictine Living Community—The Villa, Red Wing, Minnesota. She was born February 3, 1936, at the family farm in Bowdle, South Dakota, to Valentine and Sophia (Jacober) Wentz. She attended school in South Dakota until the 4th grade when her family moved to Diamond Bluff in 1945. She attended grade school in Diamond Bluff through 6th grade when then went to Prescott High School. On July 25, 1953, she was united in marriage to Clyde Kask at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. They made their home in Diamond Bluff, and together they owned and operated Kask’s Tavern from July 1, 1954 until Clyde passed away in 1991. Lois continued to operate the bar until its “last call” in 1995. She worked part-time at Thrifty White Drug Store for 12 years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she served on the Ladies Guild, volunteered ushering, helping with funeral lunches and at the Wise Penny Thrift Shop. She was also a past member of Prescott School Board for 19 years and Diamond Bluff Treasurer for 30 years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She belonged to the VFW Birthday Club. She enjoyed bowling and was on a bowling league, playing cards, bird watching and fishing with her cane pole. Together she and George, her significant other, enjoyed their winter home in Florida and their camper up north in the summers.  She is survived by 2 daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Guthrie of Red Wing and Tammy (David) Dodge of Diamond Bluff; 6 grandchildren, John Erickson, Michelle Klenn, Scott Guthrie, Nicholas Dodge, Nathan Dodge and Trevor Kask; 3 great-grandchildren, Sam Erickson, Kaylee and Brayden Dodge; sisters, Charlotte Huppert of Hager City and Linda (Dale) Kinneman of Diamond Bluff; daughter-in-law, Karen Kask of Pepin; son-in-law, Jeff Erickson of Stockholm and all of George Lother’s family whom she was very close.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; children, Susan Erickson and Duane Kask; siblings, Roger and Frederick Wentz and Ruth Jung and her significant other, George Lother.  A celebration of Lois’s Life will be held at a later date and date and time will be posted when available. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

