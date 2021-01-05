GEORGIA — Lois Lillian (Boomhower) Webster, longtime resident of Georgia, Vermont, passed away quietly on December 31, 2020.
Lois grew up in Stanbridge East, Quebec; she trained in Nursing at the Catherine Booth Hospital in Montreal, Quebec. On a visit home, she was introduced by a dear friend to Stanley Webster of St. Albans, Vermont, who became the love of her life and the rest as they say is history. Lois and Stanley farmed for many years. She was an avid collector who loved crafts and hand quilting. She and Stanley ran the Blue Goose Antique shop after his retirement from farming. They also traveled in winter to Florida and South Carolina in their retirement.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Martha Webster and her husband, Greg Demars, her daughter, Marilyn Webster, and her son, Aaron Webster and his wife, Kristin, Lois’s great grandson, Michael Webster; her son, Howard Webster and his wife, Susan Webster, their daughter, Amanda Perry her husband, Travis Perry and Lois’s great grandson, Declan Perry and great granddaughter, Maple Perry, grandson, Torrey Webster and his partner, Megan and their family, Colsin & Charlie, and her daughter, Allison Webster.
Also surviving Lois is her sister, Cheryl Boomhower and her partner, Pam Foster, her sister, Maxine Tetreault and her husband, Donald Tetreault, cousin, Delmar Wilson and his wife, Sandy Wilson, sister in law, Thelma Richard her husband, Neil and sister- in- law Lynn Boomhower. Lois was blessed with a large and much-loved family including nieces, nephews, their spouses and children as well as wonderful friends.
Marilyn Webster will make arrangements for a life celebration in Lois’s memory at a point in the future, when the COVID-19 virus is no longer a threat and allows for a safe gathering.
Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Lois’s memory may do so to the Franklin County Home Health Agency 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont, or to Vermont Technical College Nurses Training Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 500, Randolph Center, Vermont, 05061.
Many Thanks to everyone at Franklin County Rehabilitation and to Home Health for helping Lois and her family to navigate this difficult time.
Assisting the Webster family is the Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating Lives Since 1918, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
