SWANTON/DELAND, Fla. — Lois A. Hasker, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with her daughters by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:00PM at The Church of Nativity Catholic Church, located on 65 Canada Street in Swanton, Vermont. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.
Please visit our website to view Lois’ full obituary, share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
