Highgate - Logan Michael LaBelle tragically passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, as a result of an accident.
Logan was born on March 21, 2001, in Saint Albans to Jeffery LaBelle and Chrissy Ann (Miles) Valyou.
Logan was a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School class of 2019. Logan was recently employed at Apex Tecnor in Saint Albans and previously worked for his father of the family owned company Sparkle Klean. Logan was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing of any season, golf, kayaking, snowboarding, four-wheeling, hunting, hockey, camp fires, homemade food, camping, grilling, thrill seeking adventures, firefighting, volunteer youth coaching, spending time with his brothers and family, fast food especially Dinty more beef stew and cake.
Some of Logan’s accomplishments were volunteering with youth coaching, volunteer firefighter at the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, and will be forever remembered and loved as a supportive team mate and an amazing big brother to Aiden and Liam.
Logan leaves behind his mother; Chrissy Ann (Miles) Valyou, married to Jeremy M. Valyou, his father; Jeffrey Michael LaBelle, married to Teresa E. LaBelle, his brothers; Aiden M. Valyou and Liam J. LaBelle, his nana and poppy; Mike and Denise Valyou, his papa G.; Jeff Gerrow, his meme; Leshia LaBelle, his aunts and uncles; Chad and Alisha Miles, Nick Ovitt, Chris and Bethany Valyou, as well as many cousins and distant family members.
Logan is predeceased by his grandfather; Mark Miles, his great grandparents; Ralph and Elizabeth LaBelle, his great poppy; Wesley Valyou, his aunt; Heather Valyou, and his cousin; Olivia Miles.
Logan’s family will receive family and friends on Monday, August 14, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. His family asks that those attending please wear a flannel shirt.
BOOT DROP FOR LOGAN - Logan was known for all his loose change, so in his memory please bring your loose change to calling hours to be donated to the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Logan’s name to the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 189, Highgate Center, Vermont 05459.
To offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
