Saint Albans – Lloyd Merle Bevins a longtime area resident and former resident of Fairfax, passed away Thursday, July 7th, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side.
Born in Cambridge on April 2nd, 1935, he was one of nine children to the late Ira and Eliza Ella (Reynolds) Bevins. Lloyd was 87 years old.
On August 29, 1953, at the Fairfax United Methodist Church, he married Gyneth M. Taylor, who survives him.
Lloyd spent most of his working career logging and at the Flanders Saw Mill, 25 years at Polygraphics and then owned and operated with his wife, L and G Motors in Bennington and then in Richford. He was a former member of the American Legion and also the Fairfax United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-eight years, Gyneth, of St. Albans; their children; Gyneth L. and her husband, Todd R. Thomas, of St. Albans, Debra M. Bevins and her significant other, Steve M. Duffin, of Alburgh, Lloyd A. Bevins of Swanton, as well as grandchildren, Cassandra M. Martin and fiancé, Erica S. Bellrose, Katelyn G. Locke and wife, Angela K. Locke, Jesse R. Thomas and wife, Kaitlyn Thomas, Alyssa M. Thomas, Jacqueline E. Begin and husband, James, Mark D. Wilcox and companion, Theresa Billings, great-grandchildren, Carter W. Champaine, Nila Rose Gabree, Bryce A. Hope, Tyler D. Wilcox and Jasmine Wilcox and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was predeceased by one brother and seven sisters.
Lloyd’s family will receive friends on Friday, July 15th, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Elizabeth Griffin officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the Fairfax Plains Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the Bevins family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.