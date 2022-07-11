Lise Georgette Lamontagne-Bourré, age 65 passed away on May 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer, with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 10, 1957 in Montreal, Quebec to Hughes “Louis” Lamontagne and Gisele Tombs.
From the moment she was born as a 1lb preemie, Mom’s life was full of almost insurmountable challenges. She was a soft-spoken fighter who lived her life with dignity and grace.
When she was 16 years old, her father moved the family to Winooski, VT to start a painting business. Mom who could only speak French at the time, was dropped into the American school system and had to learn a new language with little to no support. She also was tasked with taking care of her younger siblings. Although she was forced to drop out of school to help with the family, she eventually earned her diploma by taking night classes.
Before she lost her battle to cancer, she was a survivor. In her 30’s, she bravely defeated Ovarian Cancer. Over the next few decades, cancer would haunt her and she constantly fought it until she couldn’t any longer.
She was brave and hardworking. In her 40’s, she finally had the courage to set out on her own as a single mom. After her divorce, she refused to receive any type of help or subsidies and worked two fulltime jobs to support herself and her still teenage daughter. It was during this time that she also beat her fear of driving and earned her license.
After overcoming so many obstacles in the first half of her life, she finally found her true love, Denis. She and Denis were inseparable from the start and he made sure to treat her the way that she always deserved. From the beginning, Denis has been an example of class and pride. He has stepped up as a father and grandfather where one was desperately needed. His love for Mom was so very evident in the way he cared for her until her final breath. For that, we are and always will be grateful.
Lise was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She was destined to become a mom and grandmother. It was in her spirit and in her soul. She was devoted, soft spoken, kind and never judged anyone for their mistakes. She deeply loved her family, especially all her grandchildren which she spoiled with every penny she had. She couldn’t get enough of all of them and shared a bond that was impressive to both witness and be a part of. Her legacy lives on strong in them.
She is survived by her shared children, Matthew (Shannon), Andrew (Nicole), Isabelle (Ghislain), Sonia, and Stephanie (Mike). Grandchildren, Shanä, Shyheim, Taylor, Gabriel, Emma, Emanuel, Tamissa, Jacob, Denel, Molly, Benjamin, Jillian, Jayshawn, Trayshawn and a great grandson Armani. Her brothers and sisters, Therese, Huguette, Mario, Carol, Daniel and Josee. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, especially Lindsay who was as close to her as a daughter. All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her.
She was predeceased by both her parents and 3 brothers, Claude, Pierre, and Nelson.
Mom always thought of others and didn’t want anyone to grieve over her after she was gone. That’s why in lieu of a wake, she asked for a party where all the people she loved could get together and laugh.
On Saturday July 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM a graveside service will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairfax Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale officiating. A celebration in her honor will immediately follow at 89 Trombly Road in St. Albans.
Assisting the Lamontagne-Bourré family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
