GEORGIA – Linda White Strandberg, 74, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 26, 1945 in Woodsville, N.H., the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn (Hobart) White. Linda grew up in Alburgh, Vt.
Linda married Donald Strandberg in Alburgh on October 10, 1970. They resided in Georgia, Vt., where Linda’s life revolved around her family. When her youngest entered school, she began volunteering at the Georgia Elementary & Middle School library. She quickly became an invaluable part of the school community. Volunteering evolved into a permanent position for the following 24 years. She touched the lives of so many children and colleagues with her talents, compassion, and good humor, forming special friendships that continued to nourish her life until her passing.
Later in life, Linda’s world revolved around her grandchildren. She showered them with books, crafts, music, her time, and love. Each grandchild grew to have a special bond with her. She never missed a game, concert, recital, or birthday; she rejoiced in celebrating accomplishments, milestones, and treasured the small moments in every day. In the way that she loved, she taught us to love. Our world is gentler, kinder, and more beautiful because of her.
Linda is survived by her husband Donald of Georgia; her children Jennifer Stockwell and her husband Kevin of Westford, Scott Strandberg and his fiancé Sacha Marston of Harrison, Maine; her grandchildren Samantha and Justin Strandberg, Mary and Andrew Stockwell; sisters Rachael (David) McFadden of Alburgh, Susan (Jeffrey) Haubrich of Cape Coral, Fla., Wendy (Larry) Tatro of Alburgh, sister-in-law Diane Whelan of Branford, Conn., and six nieces and their families.
We extend heartfelt thanks to the First Responders from Georgia Rescue, EMTs from AmCare, the staff at the UVM Medical Center Emergency Room and the nurses from McClure 6 for the excellent care given to Linda and her family. We are grateful for their knowledge, skill, and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Westford Public Library, 1717 VT Route 128, Westford, Vermont 05494.
A Celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, February 22 from 2-4 p.m. at the Essex Grange Hall on 118 Center Road in Essex Center.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.