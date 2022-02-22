Linda S. Kruciak, 67, of St. Albans, peacefully passed away on February 20, 2022. She had lost her battle with a short illness of cancer, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was the daughter of Pascal-Joseph and Ruby St. Pierre, as well as the wife of Gerald Kruciak. They married December 12, 2994 in San Antonio, TX. Gerald preceded her in death, October 17, 2020.
Linda had spent most of her life working as a seamstress in several factories across different states. Her latest was Peerless in St. Albans, where she made many friends.
Linda will be missed dearly by her daughter Naomi Lamothe, her fiancé Randy Ovitt, and her bug Kylie Begnoche.
She is also survived by her brother Gene St. Pierre and his wife Marie of Floriday, Gary St. Pierre and his wife Susan of Sheldon, sisters Wendy Dezotelle and her husband Jeff of Richford, Vickie St. Pierre of Highgate, her in-laws of Texas, to include Edward Kruciak and his wife Mary, Annette Kruciak, Kenneth Kruciak and his wife Debbie, several nieces and nephews.
In respect of Linda’s wishes, there will be a Celebration of the lives of Gerald and Linda, announced at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
