Linda S. Kruciak

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of northern New York except the Saint Lawrence Valley, and all of Vermont. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of snowmelt and 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall will cause sharp rises on streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Wednesday. In addition, these rises are expected to produce ice breakups, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding. Some rivers we are watching closely with ice jams already in place include the Great Chazy and Ausable rivers in New York, and the Lamoille, Missisquoi, and Winooski in Vermont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Vermont, Grand Isle and Western Franklin Counties. In New York, Clinton County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest freezing rain will occur through 9 PM this evening. Temperatures are expected to quickly climb above freezing by midnight tonight, ending the threat for ice accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&