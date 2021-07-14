SWANTON – Linda M. Pelkey. This amazing woman, wife, mother, grammy, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was born December 9th 1963, and was taken too soon with her family by her side at the young age of 57, the morning of July 11th, 2021.
Anyone who knew her was blessed to have her in their life. Her heart of gold and love was mightier than the waves of the sea. Her smile would brighten up the darkest of days and her laughter and hugs would bring joy to your heart. Her family meant everything to her. She was selfless, kind, loving, understanding, and forgiving. Words can’t even describe how much she is cherished, missed, and loved by so many. Besides spending time with her family, friends, newborn grandson Linkin, and her granddaughter, Harper, Linda had a passion for fun-seeking adventures, camping, treasure seeking, and a love for all animals, especially her cats.
Linda is survived by her husband, Alan Pelkey; daughter, Jessica Pelkey; son-in-law, Justin Fisher; grandson, Linkin Fisher; granddaughter, Harper Fisher; her mother and father, Ramona & Spencer Cline; sister, Mary Beaulieu and her husband Mark; sister, Jewels Berry and her husband Rocky; brother, Brian Durenleau and his partner Lorie Bullard; brother, Ronald Durenleau and his wife Judy; as well as several nieces & nephews.
A quote Linda loved was “Speak to people in a way that if they died the next day you’d be satisfied with the last thing you said to them” and I can’t emphasize this enough. Words of wisdom and a heart of gold. Loved and missed and cherished and forever in our hearts.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grammy, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Memorials may be sent in Linda’s name to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, P.O. Box 829, Montpelier, VT 05601 or Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
