SWANTON– Linda Lee Bruyette, age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans.
She was born in St. Albans on August 3, 1949 to the late William and Clara (Rich) Hill.
Linda grew up in Swanton and attended Swanton Central High School. She was employed by Holiday House Residential Nursing Home for over 25 years. She loved her work with her residents and was honored by the Vermont Healthcare Association as the Assistant Manager of the year prior to her retirement in 2017. Linda enjoyed gardening, cooking, and watching her favorite shows, but above everything else, her two sons were the center of her life. She will be remembered for her strength, independence, and the care that she offered throughout her life.
She is survived by her beloved sons, Richard “Dickie” Bruyette Jr. and his wife Marie of Swanton, and Chad Bruyette and Coleen Condon of St. Albans; grandchildren, Avery Bruyette and Veronica Cook, Tyler Bruyette and Echo Sampson, Megan Bruyette and Aaron Colby, Kody Bruyette, and Gracie Bruyette; sister, Sandra Lamarche; nieces and nephews, Rick Lamarche, Tina Lamarche, and Laurie Wood; great nieces, Jenna Wood and Hailey Wood; dear friend, Elanora Comette; former husband, Richard Bruyette Sr.; and in her earlier years she was close with her sisters-in-law, Rosemary, Betty, Dot, and Nancy along with her mother-in-law, Clara Bruyette. Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her brothers, Larry, Wesley, and Billy; brother-in-law, Marcel Lamarche Sr.; and nephew, Marcel Lamarche Jr.
Family and friends are invited to Linda’s Life Celebration events on November 3, 2022 to include visitation from 3-5:00PM with a funeral service at 5:00PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will take place in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton at the family’s convenience.
For those who wish contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to Franklin County Rehab Resident Activity Fund, 110 Fairfax Road, St Albans, VT 05478.
