SWANTON – Linda L. McVicker, age 73, departed this earth on January 16, 2021, with her husband of 53 years, Rich, and her daughter of the heart, Alyssa, at her side. She is now at peace in the arms of her heavenly Father.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Quint of Hodgdon, Maine; her husband, Richard McVicker; her daughter, Shannon and husband Rick Ludt of Pasadena, California, and their two children Dalton and Amelia; and her son, Sean and his wife Dawn McVicker of Escondido, California, and their two children, Ryan and Tyler. Linda also leaves behind Alyssa Berthiaume of South Burlington, Vermont, and her son Kilian, with whom she had a special, lifelong bond.
Linda is also survived by her brothers, David Quint and his wife Sylvia; and Jimmy Quint and his wife Julie, of Houlton, Maine; her sister, Beth Mockler and her husband Steve, of Townsend, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Forrest “Frosty” Quint and niece, Jennifer Quint.
She will be forever remembered by countless children of the heart. Linda moved with her husband and children to Swanton in 1975. Shortly after, she began working from their home, providing childcare. What started as helping one or two families, became her lifelong career. She welcomed families into her home for 35 years, only just retiring in the beginning of 2020. The countless families and children, she loved and cared for became extensions of her own family. Linda called them ‘children of her heart.’
Linda was a devout Christian and loyal and active member of the Swanton Methodist Church since 1975. Linda served in a variety of roles in the Walk to Emmaus for the Troy/New England districts.
While family, the children she cared for, and her faith, were primary focuses in her life, Linda also loved baking, puzzles, crafting, games, bird watching, and more than anything, sitting with loved ones for long chats over hot coffee. She’ll be remembered for her welcoming and warm hugs, always keeping the door unlocked and opened for her ‘kids’, and the way she could deliver firm wisdom and honesty with heaps of love.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Sanders medical team, especially Amy, Katrina, and Judy, for their care, kindness, and love during her battle with cancer. Extended gratitude also goes to the Franklin County Home Health hospice nurses who supported Linda’s end of life wishes and made her comfortable and peaceful at home.
A Methodist service and celebration of life will come in the spring.
For those who wish, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church of Swanton (with UMCOR in the memo line). Checks can be mailed to Richard Berthiaume at 125 Dorian Drive, Sheldon VT 05483. Please do not send flowers.
Rest in peace, Linda. We will forever miss you, but your spirit will live on through the wonderful memories we will all cherish and through all the love you gave to anyone you have welcomed into your life and home.
