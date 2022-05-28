Linda L. Lemery

The family of Linda Lee Lemery, age 68, announces that she has joined the love of her life Joseph Gratton, on May 25, 2022, in Saint Albans. She was born in Randolph, October 24, 1953 to Perlie and Audrey Davis Lemery. Linda worked as a Registered Nurse for 42 years at Holiday House, Franklin County Rehab. She also owned Lemery’s Pizza in Northfield. Linda enjoyed taking care of plants, golfing, gardening, decorating and designing.
She is survived by two siblings, Lana Tucker (Thomas) of Pittsburg, NH and Perlie Lemery (Rosemarie) of Northfield, VT and her niece, Heather Tucker of Northfield, VT, nephew Trent Tucker of Northfield, VT, nephew Jason Lemery of Northfield, VT, great-nephew Ben Tucker, great-nephew Jackson Tucker, great-nephew Wyatt Tucker, great-nephew Nolan Lemery, great-nephew David Lemery, and Step-son Kyle Gratton.
She is preceded in death by her partner Joseph Gratton.
A Remembrance Gathering was be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
