SWANTON – Linda L. (Arsenault) McDonald, passed away Friday November 8, 2019, at her home.
Linda is survived by her 3 boys, James McDonald, Stephen McDonald and partner, Heather Laing and John McDonald and wife, Jennie, as well as her brothers, Ross Arsenault and wife, Shelley, Allen Arsenault and Ralph Arsenault and wife, Karen.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Friday, November 15th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Swanton.
