ESSEX — Linda Jean (Hendee) Fournier, 63, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at approximately 3:15pm at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare in Burlington, VT after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at A.W. Rich Funeral Home at 1176 Main St., Fairfax, VT. Inurnment will take place at St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date. More information is available at awrfh.com where you may also share any memories of Linda.

