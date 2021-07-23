ENOSBURG FALLS/NORTH HERO— Linda Craig, age 79 passed away peacefully on Saturday morning July 3, 2021 with family by her side, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born in St. Albans on June 13, 1942. Daughter of the late Loretta (Davis) Lagrow, Aubrey Craig, and Step Father, Leon Lagrow
She and her loving life partner, Carlton Tanner could always be seen enjoying the country air and their back road adventures, while listening to oldies country music, by Garth Brooks, Conway Twitty, George Strait and even Johnny Cash, or sitting on the front porch at home taking in the fresh air, and watching the traffic pass by. Words cannot express the love she had for immediate and extended family. She devoted her entire life to caring for others and showering them with unconditional love and compassion. Linda and Carlton were the glue that held the entire family together. She never mixed words when she was telling how she felt. Her smile and laugh would light up any room as she strolled in.
She is survived by her daughters and sons, Melissa and her husband Timothy Poirier of East Berkshire VT, Tammy Ryea of Enosburg VT, Dean Craig from Lancaster NH and Donald Craig of East Berkshire VT. As well as her two loving sisters, Gail of Oklahoma and Bonnie of Arizona . She also leaves many loving grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher and William Nesbitt, Misty Dawn Bumgardner, Timothy Poirier and Amelia Ryea, Shawn Vance, Brooke Packard and Jamie Craig, Sonya Coon, Breyona Craig and Tanner Craig and all her loving great grandchildren and a special friend Allan Ryea of Enosburg VT. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her life partner, Carlton Tanner, and brothers, Gilbert, Aubrey ”Bud” and Larry.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services at this time. The family will be doing private celebrations amongst themselves to remember and honor her.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at McClure Miller Respite House for the excellent love and care they provided for Linda during her final moments.
For those who wish, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 1701 North Beauregard St. Alexandria, VA. 22311 or memorial contributions to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.