Linda (Cindy) Kuczer

Lucinda (Cindy) J. Kuczer of Foster, RI passed away at home on 11/30/22. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Kuczer and her parents Honora and Eleanor Bechard.
She is survived by her daughters Amy Hartman and husband Robert and Robin Quartulli and husband Kevin, her stepson David Kuczer (Heather), and stepdaughter Jennifer Cutler (Chris). She also leaves behind her nine grandchildren Andrew and Ethan Hartman, Quinn and Zoe Quartulli, Austin, McKenna and Christian Kuczer and Sophia and Gabriella Cutler, as well as her beloved sister Joan Machia and her family.
She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and dogs Brady and Penny.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St, Providence, RI 02903 as Cindy was a true lover of animals.
Visitation will be held Friday December 9th from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 Greenville Road, Scituate, RI with a Memorial Service immediately following.
Local arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and fond memories of Cindy, may be shared with her family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
