Sheldon – Linda Catherine Donna, passed away on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at the Northwestern Medical Center. Born on January 27th, 1961, Linda was the daughter to Janet (Bushey) Donna and the late Arthur “Cy” Donna.
Linda was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 88 of Sheldon Springs. Most recently Linda worked at IBM/Global Foundries. Prior to that she worked at several local restaurants in the community serving many of us over time.
In addition to her father, Linda was predeceased by her husband; Jim Vest, her sister; Brenda Donna, her paternal grandparents; Roy and Ellen Donna; as well as her maternal grandparents; Kenneth and Beatrice Bushey.
Linda leaves behind her companion, Colin Jones, her mother; Janet Donna, her daughter; Shauna Tomlinson, son-in-law, Alan, her grandchildren; Lydia, Haley, Jake (Page), and Nathan Tomlinson, her step-son, Colin Vest, her sisters; Teri Donna (Carlo Corbeil), Donna Tatro (Rick), Sandra Donna (Neil Wiener), Pamela Conger (Steve), and several nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October, 12th, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Sheldon Springs.
Honored to be serving the Donna family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
