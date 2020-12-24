SWANTON – Linda A. Fletcher, age 76, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Albans Health & Rehab.
She was born in St. Albans on September 23, 1944 to the late Albert and Thelma (Russell) Sears.
Linda grew up and attended schools in the area and married Winford “Freddy” Fletcher on June 15, 1974. They made their home in Swanton. She worked for many years in the accounting department of the Northwestern Medical Center and prior to that she worked for an optometrist in St. Albans by the name of Wellington Cushman. Linda was a life-long member of the Church of the Nativity in Swanton. She was also a die-hard New York Yankee and NASCAR fan.
She is survived by her brothers, Marshall Sears and his wife Audrey “Kate” of Kent, CT, and Robert Sears of Swanton; brother-in-law, Ronald “Joe” Terry of Grand Isle; sister-in-law, Sally Sears of Richville, NY; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Winford Fletcher Jr.; and her siblings, Albert Sears Jr., Marie Trahan and her husband Richard, and Rita Terry.
Linda’s family will be holding her life celebration in the spring of 2021.
For those who wish, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the United Way of Northwest Vermont, 412 Farrell Street, Suite 200, South Burlington, VT 05403.
