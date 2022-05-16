Lillian M. Blanchard

Saint Albans – It is with great sadness that our wife, mother, sister and Nana passed away on Friday, May 13th, 2022, following a hard-fought thirteen-year battle with cancer.
Lillian was born in St. Albans on August 3rd, 1952, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mae (Goodroe) Frazier. Lilly was 69 years old.
On October 15th, 1977, she married Paul Blanchard, who survives her.
Lilly was a 1970 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, and then during her working career she worked as a bookkeeper at the Howard Bank, Sapphire Mortgage and also helped Paul with his business, Four Systems Mechanical and also was an associate with IBM for several years.
She was an avid gardener, loved to do jigsaw puzzles, her daily walks, getting pedicures, traveling to new places, and her many shopping outings with family and friends. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Each day ended with a good glass of wine.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Paul, of St. Albans; their 3 children, Sarah Read and her children, Eli (15) and Lincoln (7) of Williston, Isaac Blanchard and his wife, Erin, and their children, Caroline (5) and Liam (3) of North Andover, Massachusetts and Meghan Willman and her husband, Matt, and their children, Landon (14), Hunter (12) and Kiara (9) of Swansboro, North Carolina.
Lilly is also survived by her brothers, Morris Frazier and his wife, Polly, of Vancouver, Washington, John Frazier and his wife, Barb, of St. Albans and Kevin Frazier and his partner, Lennie, of St. Albans, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Anne Blanchard of St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Her family would like to express their gratitude to the Oncology department at the UVM Health Center and to the Respite House for the care and support given to Lilly.
Lilly’s family asks the memorials in her name be made to the McClure-Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446.
Honored to be serving Lilly’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
