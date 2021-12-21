SWANTON – Lillian G. Bourgeois, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, with her family by her side.
She was born in Fairfield on August 9, 1934 to the late Conrad & Rose (Benjamin) Leduc, and the youngest of twelve children.
Lillian attended Holy Angels School, and Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. She married Ralph “Cookie” Bourgeois on August 6, 1955. He predeceased her on March 7, 1995. After Cookie retired, he and Lillian loved taking vacations together.
Lillian is survived her three children, Donald Bourgeois and his wife Lisa of Swanton, Jay Bourgeois of St. Albans, and Randy Bourgeois and his wife Valerie of Georgia; four grandchildren, Christopher Bourgeois, Darci Jewett and her husband Craig, and Alison and Evan Bourgeois; siblings, Andrew Leduc, Jeannine Fortin, and Theresa Coleman. Besides her parents, Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Ralph; and her siblings, Gerald, Roland, George and John-Claude Leduc and Annette Leduc, Lucille Bombardier, Antoinette Gutenberg, Mary Roy, and Claudette Peck.
At Lillian’s request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
For those who wish, contributions in Lillian’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Lillian’s family would like to thank Franklin County Home Health and the McClure Miller Respite House for the wonderful care and compassion they offered her.
