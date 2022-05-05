Liette (Lussier) Comeau

Jeffersonville - Liette France (Lussier) Comeau, 58, passed away at her home in Jeffersonville on May 1, 2022 with her family by her side.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday May 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Albans.
Please visit awrfh.com to view Liette’s full obituary and share your memories.
