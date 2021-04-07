ST. ALBANS — Butch Giroux, 75 of St. Albans passed peacefully at his home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 with his loving family by his side. Butch was born on November 2, 1945 to the late Raymond and Blanche (Martin) Giroux of St. Albans.
In November of 1965 at the age of 20, Butch entered the United States Army as an artilleryman, serving in B Battery, 2nd Howitzer Battalion, 34th Artillery, 7th U.S. Army under the U.S. Army European Command, and was primarily stationed in Germany during the Vietnam war. In 1967 he returned home to Vermont and worked in various roles. In 1987 he was working as a driver at North Country Linens where he met Carol Hemond, who would become Carol Giroux in June of 1988 when they married. He also spent much of his career working for the Vermont State Parks, where he got to enjoy his love for being outdoors while working. In April of 1989, Butch and Carol welcomed a son, Cody.
Butch loved the outdoors. He could often be found taking long drives through the islands or Stowe, or simply parking down by St. Albans Bay to watch the lake. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle through St. Albans and pausing at the Mobil for a break and a chocolate milk. He enjoyed fishing, classic cars, and was extremely creative and resourceful. Butch had an incredible sense of humor and was extremely quick-witted. A conversation with him always resulted in many laughs and smiles. He was a very loving father, husband, and brother. Although he was often a man of few words, the words he spoke were valuable, loving, insightful, and often funny.
Butch is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol Giroux; their son Cody Giroux and Fiancée Kye of Sheldon; his sisters Irene Shappy of Swanton; and Margaret Cathrall and husband Sargent of Clifton Park, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his cat, Jasmine, with which he shared a special bond.
Butch was welcomed home by his family that has departed before him. His mother and father Raymond and Blanche Giroux, brother Lynford “Spiffy” Giroux, brother Wilson “Buddy” Giroux and wife Shirley, sister Eldora Provost, and brother-in-law Louis Shappy.
Carol and Cody would like to extend a special thank you to several people that assisted Butch and Carol through Butch’s illness. Robin Lambert of St. Albans, Irene Shappy of Swanton, Louis and Lorraine Robtoy of St. Albans, Jill and Molly Keefe of St. Albans, Tina Conger of St. Albans, Tammy Conger of Swanton, Tracy Conger of Swanton, as well as all of the amazing healthcare, hospice, and aid workers that took such good care of him over the years, and in his final months.
Per Butch’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions in Butch’s memory may be made to the Vermont Kidney Association at P.O. Box 502, Shelburne, VT 05482 which provides invaluable assistance and services to dialysis patients. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.