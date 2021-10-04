Georgia – Leslie C. Lashway, a long-time area resident passed away on Sunday, September 26th, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 23rd at 11:00 A.M. at Ascension Roman Catholic Church in Georgia VT.
To view Les’ complete obituary as well as to offer condolence messages to the Lashway family, please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com
