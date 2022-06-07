LESLIE A. LANGLAIS

1 Falcon Manor #316 Williston, VT 05495 Sunrise: June 27, 1942 Sunset: June 4, 2022
Leslie’s soul has crossed to be with The Lord and his many loved ones, waiting patiently for him.
Les was born the second son of 5 children to Francis (Pat) & Edwina (Eddie) Langlais at their home on Pearl Street June 27, 1942 in St. Albans, VT. He attended Holy Angels Schools, served in the US Air Force, training in fire fighting, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loving family.
He married his soulmate, best friend and loving wife, Kathleen, on April 16, 1966 in St. Thomas Church, Underhill Center, VT.
He was a brave, kind soul, very patient with concern for others, always ready to help. He was a real Jack-of-all-trades, and worked tirelessly for his family, making many friends along the way.
His true love was as a career firefighter, which he proudly was for 36 years with the City of St. Albans, VT. During this time, Les successfully completed numerous fire training classes and even had the honor of delivering 2 babies!
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Kathleen; his beautiful gift, a daughter, Andrea Sleeper; 3 granddaughters, Avery, Kate, and Ryan of Shelburne VT; his 2 brothers and their spouses, Larry (Barbara) and Leonard (Dawna) both of Highgate center, and 1 sister, Patricia (Haskell) Mayo of Swanton, as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and their families. Les was predeceased by his parents and one sister, Cynthia, at age 6 with cystic fibrosis.
In lieu of flowers, please send condolences online to the family (klanglais303@gmail.com) or contributions to the Chittenden County Home Health & Hospice or the Williston Fire Department for all their special care.
The a family offers a heart-felt thank you to all our close friends, Dr. John Wright, UVMMC, VNA, and Hospice for Les’ care during his journey.
A memoriam may be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
