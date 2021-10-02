Sept. 4, 1921
-
Sept. 25, 2021
PRESCOTT, Wis. - LeRoy Tobias, 100, Prescott, Wis., died Saturday, Sept. 25, in Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prescott. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Prescott American Legion Post 61. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home.
