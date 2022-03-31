St. Albans, VT / Valdosta, GA - Leonard William Garrow of Valdosta, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 29th, 2022, in Saint Albans, Vermont.
Leonard was born on March 17th, 1935, to the late Isadore and Alice (Farmer) Garrow in Richford Vermont.
He leaves behind his children; Tom Garrow and wife; Nadine of Valdosta, Georgia, David Garrow and wife; Marta of St. Lucie, Florida, as well as his niece; Carol and Alain Dupont of St. Albans Vermont, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Leonard faced such great losses last year that most could never bare. He lost the love of his life Carol (Sumoski) Garrow, as well as their daughter; Dawn Bell.
Leonard was proud to serve his country as a Marine from 1953-1955, serving during the Korean War. Leonard and Carol raised their children in Saint Albans, and over the years watched the family grow with many beloved grandkids and great grandchildren. In later years they resided in Valdosta, Georgia, where they enjoyed retirement.
Military Honors will be accorded the Marine Corps Veteran on Monday, June 6th, 2022, at 1:00PM, at the Georgia Plain Cemetery, Stonebridge Road, Georgia Vermont.
Honored to be serving the Garrow family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
