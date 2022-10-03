Sheldon – Leona Mae Tipper passed away peacefully at home with her family on September 15th, 2022.
She was born on December 4th, 1922, in Fairfield, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Shepard) Domina. She was raised in Sheldon Springs and graduated from Sheldon Springs Elementary School.
She married her forever love, Lawrence A. Tipper on August 17th, 1940, in Sheldon and was content to become a valued homemaker. They celebrated 68 years of marriage and together raised two daughters. She was also instrumental in the building of their home as she worked alongside her husband.
Leona honed her craft of cooking to become a master of Sunday family dinners and holiday meals. Everyone was welcome at her table. She enjoyed travelling, shopping, bingo, country fairs, western movies, wrestling, dancing, poker and family gatherings. She had a passion for lottery tickets and casinos, usually with a lucky streak, was an accomplished poet and longtime member of the Sheldon United Methodist Church.
Leona loved everyone and was loved by everyone. She had a generous heart and believed it was more blessed to give than to receive. She was loving, compassionate, funny, a good listener and the best of mothers. She had a special love for her grandchildren, that extended to her great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Phyllis (Richard) Archambault and Nancy Martin of Sheldon Springs; grandchildren, Dawn (Steve) Jacobs of Bakersfield, Robert (Barbara) Martin of East Berkshire, Sharon Bombardier of Sheldon, Nathan (Jennifer) Archambault of Georgia and Lacey (Andrew) Luneau of Killingly, Connecticut, as well as 12 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Aaron and Ryan Jacobs, Eric and Brittany Martin, Cody and Cassie Bombardier, Avery, Aliza, Amaya and Adrian Luneau and Emily Archambault and 10 great great-grandchildren and also by sister-in-law, Laura Tipper of Fairfax and several nieces and nephews.
Leona was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence; son-in-law, Robert L. Martin; siblings, Irene (Eugene) Sweet, Georgianna Tipper, Ellen (Howard) Tipper, Evelyn (Tom) Lowell, Florence (John) Tipper and Francis (Grace) Domina and in-laws, Martin and Paul Tipper, Margaret (Clifton) Bevins and Odessa (Franklin) Cary.
Her family extends a great appreciation to Home Health, especially Heather, Emma and Cherie for their care and concern.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St Albans.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 7th at 11:00 AM at the Sheldon United Methodist Church, 52 Church Street, Sheldon with prayers of committal and interment to follow in Sheldon Village Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Sheldon United Methodist Church, c/o Grant John Gorton, 953 Northrop Road, Sheldon, Vermont 05483.
Honored to be serving the Tipper family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
