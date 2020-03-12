FAIRFAX – On Tuesday, March 10, Leona Mae Adams, loving wife of Sherman Adams, passed away at age 81. She was born May 21, 1938 in Sheldon, Vt.
Leona had a passion for gardening, bike rides with her family to the beach, long country rides with Sherman, and “people watching.” She would enjoy a day of puttering around, and loving all that surrounded her. A day playing in the garden getting her hands dirty was a day of rest.
After a successful career at United Technologies and raising a family in Connecticut, Leona and Sherman decided to return to their home state and open Adams Quick Stop, a general store in North Fairfax, Vt.
Leona was most happy when surrounded by her large family. Laughter was ever-present in her life, and her devotion to family was effortless. Even if you weren’t part of her extensive family, she always made you feel important and welcome.
Leona is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Sherman Adams and her five children and spouses, Steven Adams, Anthony and Barbara (Voorhees) Adams, Jonathan Adams and Linda Prim, Jane (Adams) and Kent Saunders, and Daniel and Diana (Wardman) Adams. In addition, she was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Arnold Perry and spouse Freida, Gerald Perry and spouse Shirley, Joyce (Perry) Green, and sister-in-law Theresa Perry.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Marion (Beyor) Perry, son Timothy Adams, two grandchildren Eric and Ernest Adams, siblings Gardner Perry and spouse Dorothy, Frank Perry, Ramona (Perry) Dion and husband Carl Draper, and brother-in-law Harold Green.
Leona’s family is forever grateful for the compassionate care she received while at Saint Albans Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home.
For those who wish, contributions in Leona’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association – Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.