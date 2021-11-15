The family of Leona M. Potter, age 82, announces that she passed away peacefully, November 12, 2021, in Swanton. She was born in Simsbury, March 19, 1939 to Dorman and Joyce Godin Potter. Leona worked for many years at Holiday House beginning in 1965. She went to Redstone Villa, and retired from the Franklin County Rehab in 2009. Enjoyed rides, yard sales, line dancing, cruising, trips to Las Vegas, and her favorite was spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Unit #758, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #1, the Women of the Moose Chapter #321, and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court of St. Mary’s.
She is survived by one son, Harlan Potter (Doreen) of Swanton, VT; two granddaughters, Holly Jo Potter and Jamie Lynn Potter; and three siblings, Dorothy Smith of St. Albans, VT, Francis Potter, of St. Albans, and Rodney Potter of Sheldon, VT.
She is preceded in death by her parents one grandson, Jeremy Wendell Potter and one brother, Norman Potter.
A Time of Reflection will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A Remembrance Gathering will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 in St. Mary’s Church. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to American Cancer Society 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Leona may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.