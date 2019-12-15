St. Albans – Leona Mary Perry, age 97, passed away Saturday morning, December 7, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center. She was born in New Haven, June 24, 1922, daughter of the late Harry and Adilie (Rule) Smith. Leona married Lawrence Perry. Mr. Perry predeceased her in 1979.
She worked for many years as the Hot Lunch Program Director for local schools, and retired as the Cafeteria Operator for the Fonda Container Corporation here in St. Albans. Leona enjoyed traveling, cookouts, dining out, reading, but most of all, she will be fondly remembered for her cooking.
Leona is survived by her children, Shirley Longley and her husband Roger of St. Albans, Winston Perry and his companion Jane O’Rourke of Denmark, Maine, and Paula Hemond of St. Albans, her grandchildren, Douglas, Darryl and Timothy Longley, Larry Perry, Shelly, Shawn, and Scott Hemond, and Stacy Murphy, along with several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Leona was predeceased by her grandson Douglas Longley, and son-in-law Thomas Hemond.
At Leona’s request there will be no funeral service or visitation. A graveside service will be held in the Perry family lot in Egypt Cemetery in the spring.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the Franklin County Rehab Center Resident Activities Fund, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home