FAIRFAX/FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS – In memory of Leon G. Potvin, 73, who passed away October 3, 2019, battling stomach cancer.
Leon was born on March 3, 1946, the son of Phillip and Stephanette Potvin.
He served in the US Army in Germany and Vietnam from September of 1966 to 1969.
He settled in Oklahoma, and married Mary Alice White in 1969.
Leon had many interests, attending Cameron University in Oklahoma and pursuing his lifelong hobby of restoring vintage Mustangs and other cars. He was a member of the BigD Little Birds Thunderbird club in Texas. On his trips to visit family in Vermont, Leon was known to pull up in a mustang and take all who wanted adventurous rides when not embroiled in a wild card game! In addition, he loved travelling to historic sites across the USA.
Leon is survived by his wife, Mary Alice, daughter Karie and son-in-law Gary Lardon, granddaughter and light of his life Chloe, sisters Louise, Annette, Irene, Rita, Ellen, Susan, Linda, Doris and Mary, brothers Robert, Raymon and David as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him a lot. He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Stephanette (Laverdure) Potvin and his sister June.
Leon was extremely generous in spirit, talent and resources. His passing has left a great hole in our lives, however his smile, laughter, passion and generosity will always remain in our hearts and our thoughts. In his memory, please take a ride with the wind in your hair and a smile on your face, play a game of cards laughing with those you love, hold your children and grandchildren for an extra hug and tell all you love how important they are.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.