SWANTON – Leon “Frenchy” J. Robitaille, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Montreal, Quebec on June 28, 1932 to the late Maurice Robitaille.
Frenchy was a hardworking and wholesome Frenchman. He married the love of his life, Desneiges and enjoyed many years of marriage. Frenchy worked his entire life, up until the day he physically couldn’t work anymore. When he wasn’t working, he found complete joy in playing his accordion, which earned him the appropriate nickname, “The Accordion Man.” He was also labeled “Frenchy” from his days of enjoying CB radio conversations. He was known for his potty mouth, honest opinions and great sense of humor. Even though he was a tough Frenchman, he had a genuine love for animals, especially his cat, Tiger. Frenchy will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his siblings, Rosaire Robitaille, Denise LaFountaine, Jeannine Hall, Rene, Roger and Paul Robitaille; his special caregiver, Melanie Lussier; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Besides his father, Frenchy was predeceased by his wife, Desneiges; a sister, Rollande David; and his brother, Norman Robitaille.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate.
For those who wish, contributions in Frenchy’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows St. Albans VT 05478.
