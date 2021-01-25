SWANTON — Leon Ellison Comstock Jr. of Swanton, Vermont passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Northwestern Medical Center. Leon was born December 31, 1953 in Barre, Vermont to Leon E. Comstock Sr. and Lillian Ruth Schwartz.
Leon graduated from Spaulding High School. He was an avid fisherman, loved visiting the ocean at Delaware, coached Special Olympics Softball and attended many of their events with his son Geoff. He was married to Brenda on February 14th 1985 and they settled in West Swanton. He was a loving and patient husband, father, brother, and friend.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, aunt Nancy and uncles Bruce, Frank, and Melvin Schwartz, and leaves his wife, stepmother Barbara Comstock, sons Toby Tozier and Geoffrey Comstock, daughters Tori Beil (Jim) and Karen Beauregard, and 8 grandchildren, his brothers Allen (Cheryl), Michael (Hilla), Jerry (Sue) and stepsister Lora McGrath-Gaudreault (Pat) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
Due to COVID we will not have an in-person Celebration of Life, the family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com. Donations can be made in his name to either Special Olympics Vermont or Northwest Counseling and Support Services.
