Leo Paul Bouchard, age 95, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans, VT.
Paul was born in St Albans on June 29,1927, to Henry and Annette Jarvis (née Gervais) Bouchard.
Paul graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1947, St Michael’s College in 1951, and attended Boston College Law School until 1953. He clerked for his brother-in-law, Judge John Mulvey.
On September 7, 1953, he and his long-time sweetheart, Irene Goldsbury were married in St. Mary’s Church by Monsignor F. A. Welch. Together they raised 4 children and were married for 69 years, renewing their vows on their 60th wedding anniversary at Holy Angels Chapel with Rev Roger Charbonneau, a long-time family friend, officiating.
Paul’s career in education began as a teacher at Milton High School from 1954 until 1956 where he coached basketball. Paul was a member of the BFA St. Albans faculty for 22 years, first as an English teacher but for most of his career as a U.S. History teacher. During his time at BFA he started the Boys Track team with Headmaster Sunderland. Upon retirement from BFA Paul accepted a position with the Immigration and Naturalization Service and served in that capacity for 25 years. He worked as an inspector at every Vermont port of entry from Alburg to Beecher Falls! He also worked as an examiner for the Immigration at Andrew’s Air Force Base and in Charlotte, NC. He concluded his career with the INS in 1994.
Paul and Irene lived in Derby, VT from 1994 until 2003 prior to their return to St Albans.
Paul served in the Navy during WWII in the Sea of Japan aboard two different minesweeper ships, The USS Tumult and The USS Signet.
In 2016, Paul was part of Honor Flight #15 to Washington, DC to view the WWII, Korean and Air Force monuments. It is there that he met Sen and Mrs Robert Dole who greeted each Honor Flight as it arrived at the WWII monument.
He was a life member of the VFW Post 758, and the American Legion Post #1, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus Council 297 and a member of Holy Angel’s choir, climbing those stairs to the choir loft until he was 92 and COVID ended weekly singing. In earlier times he was often seen on the Altar as a server at funerals or special Masses and was a long-time member of the Legion Color Guard honoring Veterans at their funerals.
Together, Paul and Irene enjoyed square dancing, line dancing, spending time in Florida and Myrtle Beach for a few winters, learning how to play dominoes and passing on that fun to their grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling to games/meets in which their grandchildren and even great-grandchildren participated.
Paul is predeceased by a son Thomas (1982) and a sister, Barbara Menna (2011) and a brother Bob (2019).
He is survived by his wife, Irene (Goldsbury) to whom he would have been married 70 years in September, and by his three children, Paula (John) Johnson of St. Albans, VT, Lynda Bouchard of Charlotte, NC and Peter (Nora) Bouchard of Oak Park, IL.
He will be deeply missed by his three grandchildren, Mathieu (Melissa) Johnson, Meredith (William) Phelan and Marc (Kristi) Johnson, and his six great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mila Johnson, Alice, Henry and Olivia Phelan and Everleigh Johnson. Poppy was fun! He loved having them teach him card games, Battleship and he in turn loved teaching them Dominoes.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street on Friday, May 12th at 12 Noon, with military honors to follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to: Tom Bouchard Scholarship Fund, 44 Bank St, St Albans, VT 05478, Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, St Albans, VT 05478 or Holy Angels Organ Fund, 246 Lake St, St Albans, VT 05478 in care of Rev Christopher Micale.
Honored to be serving the family of Paul Bouchard is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.