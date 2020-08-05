SWANTON – Leo Michael Matthew Cushing, infant son of Matthew A. Cushing and Stephanie Gero, passed away on Saturday August 1, 2020. He was born in St. Albans on June 29, 2020.
Leo leaves behind his parents, Matthew and Stephanie and his siblings, Autumn, Thomas “TJ” and Paul; his maternal grandmother, Renee Drew; paternal grandparents, Michael Cushing and Bonnie Clair; maternal great-grandmother, Jean Hakey, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Leo was pre-deceased by his maternal grandfather, Paul Drew, paternal great- grandparents, Leo and Jeannette Cushing and maternal great-grandfather, Daren Hakey.
Services for Leo will be private for his family with burial following at the Binghamville Cemetery.
To send Leo’s family a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.