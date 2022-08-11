Saint Albans – Leo Andrew Pillsbury a 45-year resident of St. Albans, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born in Pepperell, Massachusetts on June 22nd, 1939, the son of the late Leo John and Ruth (Woodward) Pillsbury. Leo was 83 years old.
On February 2nd, 1963, Leo married Diana Hurlbut, who survives him.
Leo was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served two tours in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge and retirement in 1977, he went on to work for the U. S. Postal Service in Burlington. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Green Mountain Post #1, Robert E. Glidden Post #758, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Franklin Lodge #4, F & AM, and a communicant of Holy Angels Parish.
Leo is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Diana; son, Brian Pillsbury (Joanie) and daughter, Shelley Pillsbury McCoy (Rich), as well as his grandchildren, Erin Young (Jimmy), Jessica Howrigan (Ben), Kyle Pillsbury (Taylor), Ryan Sabourin, Jacob Sabourin, Marina McCoy, James McCoy and great-grandchildren, Payton and Liam Young and Reese Howrigan. He is also survived by his sister, Arlyne Cassidy and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Leo was predeceased by his brothers, John, and Richard Pillsbury.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Father John Feltz officiating. Prayers of committal and Military Honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Franklin County Home Health Agency and Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or by using the following link, www.fchha.org
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his nurses, Heather and Sheree, from Franklin County Hospice, and all others who provided their care and assistance in his final time with us.
Honored to be serving the Pillsbury family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
