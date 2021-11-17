Lena Gadouas

SWANTON – Lena R. Gadouas, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare facility in Burlington.
She was born at her home in Highgate on July 5, 1923 to the late Adelard and Nelida (Garceau) Roberts.
Lena grew up in Highgate and attended St. Anne’s Academy. She was a lifelong and talented seamstress who worked at several manufacturing businesses including, Sherrie’s Dress Shop, Pedigree and York Manufacturing. Lena married Ernest Gadouas on May 25, 1957. She was an active and devout member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Swanton and enjoyed leading the prayer of the Rosary, attending daily Mass, and Adoration. She was also active in her community and was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne’s, Daughters of the Holy Spirit, the High Swans Club, and the VFW Auxiliary Post 758 in St. Albans. Though she was widowed at the young age of 50, Lena’s independent spirit shined through. She enjoyed taking care of her own home, baking countless pies and her famous crème puffs, traveling with friends, maintaining her impressive flower beds and garden, and her daily walks around her beloved town of Swanton. Lena will be remembered for her strong faith and her joyful personality.
She is survived by her sons, Arthur R. Eberhardt of Fort White, Fla., Albert Gadouas and his wife Valerie of Highgate and Marcel Gadouas and his wife Debbie of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Muriel Girard and her significant other, Jim Messier of St. Albans; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lena was predeceased by her son, George “Zip” Eberhardt; granddaughters, Sherry Eberhardt, and Melaney Eberhardt; son-in-law, Robert Girard; siblings, Homer Roberts, Henry Roberts and his wife Myrtle, Eva Brosseau and her husband Paul, Leona Rainville and her husband Harvey, and Delia Nokes and her husband Leigh.
Friends and family are invited to Lena’s Life Celebration to include the following events. Visitation on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 8:30-10:30 AM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 65 Canada St. Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Lena’s memory may be made to the Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 222, Swanton, VT 05488 and/or UVM Cancer Center, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.