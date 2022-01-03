Lee Douglas Minor

Fairfax -  Lee Douglas Minor, 86, passed away on December 28, 2021 at Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester. Visiting hours will be held on Friday January 7, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. with wake service prayers offered by Reverend John G. Feltz at 7:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, Fairfax with concelebrants Reverend Karl Hahr and Reverend John G. Feltz. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Luke Cemetery. Masks are required.  Please visit awrfh.com to view Lee’s full obituary and to share your memories.

